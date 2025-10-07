CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 80.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%.

CVSG opened at GBX 1,364 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.53 million, a PE ratio of 35,894.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,191.40. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 791 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,382.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,750.

In related news, insider Richard Fairman purchased 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,216 per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.04. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

