Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,958,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.