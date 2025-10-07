Comparing Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jungheinrich and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A Matson 14.26% 18.90% 10.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jungheinrich and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00 Matson 0 5 1 0 2.17

Valuation and Earnings

Matson has a consensus target price of $131.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Matson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Jungheinrich.

This table compares Jungheinrich and Matson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich $5.84 billion 0.31 $312.72 million N/A N/A Matson $3.46 billion 0.91 $476.40 million $14.79 6.68

Matson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jungheinrich.

Volatility and Risk

Jungheinrich has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matson has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Matson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matson beats Jungheinrich on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, food products, beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers vessel management and container transshipment services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. It serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

