Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 393,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

