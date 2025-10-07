Franklin Global Trust (LON:FRGT) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Global Trust (LON:FRGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Franklin Global Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Global Trust stock opened at GBX 371.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Global Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.22. The firm has a market cap of £191.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,407.02.

