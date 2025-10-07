Best Nuclear Stocks To Follow Today – October 6th

Oklo, NuScale Power, and Nano Nuclear Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies operating in the nuclear power industry—ranging from uranium miners and fuel fabricators to reactor designers, constructors and plant operators. Investors use them to gain exposure to a low-carbon energy source that may benefit from rising electricity demand and government support for clean power. However, these equities can be volatile due to strict regulations, safety concerns and shifting public or political sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

See Also