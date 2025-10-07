Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Lessened by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.