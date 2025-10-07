Wayfinder Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Wayfinder token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wayfinder has a total market cap of $32.86 million and $25.15 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wayfinder alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder’s launch date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai.

Buying and Selling Wayfinder

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 359,535,504 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.14905185 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $31,641,176.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wayfinder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wayfinder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wayfinder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.