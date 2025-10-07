Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

