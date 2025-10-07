Wise Wealth Partners Invests $2.12 Million in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.5% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wise Wealth Partners owned 0.13% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

