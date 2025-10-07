Roundview Capital LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.80.

ASML stock opened at $1,043.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $812.40 and its 200-day moving average is $755.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

