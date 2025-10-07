Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

