Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $274,000 Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of WDC opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

View Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.