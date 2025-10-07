Lagrange (LA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.91 Million

Lagrange (LA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Lagrange has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lagrange has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and $43.86 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lagrange alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124,147.94 or 0.99843233 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123,613.49 or 0.99387676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.11 or 0.00342693 BTC.

Lagrange Profile

Lagrange was first traded on May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lagrange is www.lagrangefoundation.org. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.39421498 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $32,857,764.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lagrange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lagrange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lagrange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.