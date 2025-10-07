Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 463,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 427,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 373,329 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 360,001 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 721,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 350,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323,572 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTA opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

