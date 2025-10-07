Clark & Stuart Inc Grows Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Clark & Stuart Inc grew its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 3.6% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142,991 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

