Gentry Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.6%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

