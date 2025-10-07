Foundation Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Foundation Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 136,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 518,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 180,752 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 431.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,674,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 31.2%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

