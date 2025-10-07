Clarius Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,174 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 142,447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

CTSH stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.