SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $3.90 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

