Elm3 Financial Group LLC Has $472,000 Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Elm3 Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

