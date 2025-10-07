SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Stock Position Trimmed by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 112.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 458,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Novem Group boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

CWI stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

