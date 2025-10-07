iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Position Lowered by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $368.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $369.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.48 and a 200 day moving average of $332.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.