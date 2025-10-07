Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 188,800 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATXG stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 98.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addentax Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addentax Group Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATXG Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Addentax Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATXG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addentax Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addentax Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

