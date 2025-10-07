Bennett Associates Wealth Management Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Bennett Associates Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.