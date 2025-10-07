Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

