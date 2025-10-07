Seamount Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,092 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGIE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 114,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $387,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 947,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after buying an additional 79,555 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CGIE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

