Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Oct 25 Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a oct 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 767.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

NYSE SABA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 190,886 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 274,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

