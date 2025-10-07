Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

