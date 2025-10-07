FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 25712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 104.1% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

