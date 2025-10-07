Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $98.83 and a one year high of $198.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

