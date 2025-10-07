Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $290.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.41. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

