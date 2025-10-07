Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Up 56.3% in September

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APLMW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

