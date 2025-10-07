Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 12th.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

