Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 12th.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Turners Automotive Group
