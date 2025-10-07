Saros (SAROS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $750.26 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Saros has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Saros has a market capitalization of $750.26 million and $4.50 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saros token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saros Profile

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000. The last known price of Saros is 0.28439882 USD and is up 8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,168,697.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

