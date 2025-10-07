Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

