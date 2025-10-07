Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $426,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

