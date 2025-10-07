AWM Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

AWM Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.73 and its 200-day moving average is $556.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

