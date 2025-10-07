152,503 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $320,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 172.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 81.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,252,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $99,701,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

