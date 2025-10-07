Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $762.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $711.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $766.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

