Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,580 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after acquiring an additional 343,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 991,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.