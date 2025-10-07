Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

