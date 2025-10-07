Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 75.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 55.2% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 144.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:RCL opened at $316.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.