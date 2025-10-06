iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.