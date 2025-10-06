Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $120.92 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

