Merit Financial Group LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.