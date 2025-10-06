Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The company had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.