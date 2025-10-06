Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VUG opened at $481.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

