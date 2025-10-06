Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPG) Short Interest Update

Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Empro Group Trading Down 0.4%

Empro Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 81,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. Empro Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMPG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Empro Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Empro Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Empro Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Empro Group

Under the leadership of our founder, Yeoh Chee Wei, our company has steadily and successfully transcended its humble origins in the beauty industry during an operating history that spans nearly two decades. Our business is operated through our wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary, EMP Solution, which was formed and commenced operations in 2005.

