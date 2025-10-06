Clarius Group LLC Has $710,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,294.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $104.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.10 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.